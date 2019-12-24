Indian Air Force airmen recruitment notification 2020 released at airmenselection.cdac.in

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 17:24 IST

Indian Air Force has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade) and group ‘Y’ trades (except auto mobile technician, Indian air force (police), Indian air force (security) and musician trades) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at airmenselection.cdac.in from January 2, 2020, onwards. The registration will end on January 20, 2020.

The recruitment examination will be conducted from March 19 to 23, 2020. During training, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month shall be paid. On completion of training the starting gross emoluments will be as follows:-

•Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade): Rs.33,100 per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

•Group ‘Y’ {Except Auto Tech, IAF (P), IAF(S) and Musician} Trades: Rs. 26,900 per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. The payment can be made online by using Debit/Credit Cards or Internet Banking through the payment gateway.

The fee can also be paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.

Age Limit

Candidate born between January 17, 2000, and December 30, 2003, (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply for the position of airmen.

However, if a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on the date of enrolment is 21 years.

For more information regarding the eligibility criteria, selection process and others, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: