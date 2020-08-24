e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IAF launches mobile app to provide career-related information to aspirants

IAF launches mobile app to provide career-related information to aspirants

The app was launched by the chief of the Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan as part of the ‘Digital India’ initiative, it said.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:23 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Monday launched a mobile application, “MY IAF”, that will provide career-related information to those who want to join the Indian Air Force, an official statement said.

The app was launched by the chief of the Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan as part of the ‘Digital India’ initiative, it said.

“The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF,” the statement said.

“The application, developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides career-related information and details for those desirous of joining the IAF,” it said.

It is available on Google Play store for android phones and is linked to the IAF’s social media platforms. It also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF, it said.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19
Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA
Delhi Metro services likely to resume in Unlock-4: MHA
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
Amid concerns over Kim Jong Un’s health, expert claims North Korean leader is dead
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
China dumps large-scale optic fibre cables from India, tariff wars expected
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In