e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IAF says no discrepancy in AFCAT exam for selection of officers

IAF says no discrepancy in AFCAT exam for selection of officers

The Indian Air Force on Monday made it clear that there was no discrepancy in the conduct of the Air Force Central Admission Test 2020 held for aspirants willing to join the service as officers.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:20 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(ANI)
         

The Indian Air Force on Monday made it clear that there was no discrepancy in the conduct of the Air Force Central Admission Test 2020 held for aspirants willing to join the service as officers.

“Concerns have been expressed by some candidates about results of AFCAT 02/2020. The integrity and correctness of the process has been rechecked and no discrepancy has been found,” the Indian Air Force stated.

The clarification was made by the Indian Air Force as some of the aspirants had taken to social media to complain that there were some issues with the test.

The AFCAT is conducted twice a year by the IAF for aspirants where answer sheets are checked by computers and the exam is also conducted by an external agency CDAC.

The Air Force issued the clarification after doing a thorough check of the system.

top news
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In