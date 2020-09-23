e-paper
Home / Education / IAF to hold recruitment rally in Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar, registration begins on Sept 27

IAF to hold recruitment rally in Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar, registration begins on Sept 27

IAF Recruitment 2020: Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at airmenselection.cdac.in on or before September 28, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IAF Recruitment 2020.
IAF Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

IAF Recruitment 2020: The India Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday released an official notification about holding a recruitment rally in Rajasthan, Bihar, and Haryana for selection of Group ‘X’ (Technical trades), except education instructor trade, on its official website. The online registration process will begin on September 27, 2020.

According to the notification, the IAF will conduct the recruitment from October 9 to 20, 2020. Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at airmenselection.cdac.in on or before September 28, 2020.

 

“In view of COVID-19 restrictions and consequent testing constrains, limited candidates can be tested. In case of over subscription, shortlisted candidates based on merit [Percentage (%) marks obtained in Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination/Diploma course (as applicable)] would be issued provisional admit cards. Only candidates issued with provisional admit cards are allowed to appear in recruitment rally,” reads the official notification.

The recruitment rally will be held at 1 Airmen Selection Centre, Ambala Cantonment. For Bihar, the recruitment rally will be conducted at 10 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force Station Bihta, Patna, while in Rajasthan, the rally will be held at 5 Airmen Selection Centre & Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 Air Force, Jodhpur.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notifications.

Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
