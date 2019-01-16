IBPS Calendar 2019: Tentative schedule of CRP, RRB, PSBs released

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released its tentative calendar for the year 2019 on its official website. The calendar carries schedules of various examination.

According to the calendar, RRBs – CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII (Office Assistants) preliminary examination will be conducted on August 3, 4, 11, 17, 18 and 25, 2019 for scale 1 and for officers scale 2 and 3 the single exam will be held on September 22. The main exam of officer scale 1 will be conducted on September 22 while for the office assistants the exam will be held on September 29.

PSBs – CRP PO/MT-IX, CRP CLERK-IX & CRP SPL-IX examination for PO, Clerks and Specialist Officers will begin from October and continue till December 2019.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019