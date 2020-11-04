IBPS Calendar 2021: Schedule for PO, Clerk, Office Assistant main exams released at ibps.in

education

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:27 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the calendar/ schedule for CRP online main examinations. Candidates can check the official schedule on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

According to the schedule, the IBPS RRB- IX Officer Scale I on January 30, 2021 and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) on February 20. IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee exam will be held on February 4, 2021. IBPS Clerk-X exam on February 28.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary level exams for these recruitment drive will be able to appear for the main exam.

Schedule:

IBPS Officer Scale-I ----30.01.2021

IBPS Office Assistant (Multipurpose) -- 20.02.2021

IBPS PO/MT ---04.02.2021

IBPS CRP Clerks --- 28.02.2021