IBPS Clerk: Pre-exam training call letter issued on ibps.in, here’s how to download

Candidates will appear for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) examination can download the pre-examination training call letter for clerk prelims examination 2019.

The admit cards were uploaded on November 14 and will be available till December 1.

Here’ the direct link to download the call letter.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 examination will be conducted on December 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2018. The examination will fill up a huge vacancy of 7275 Clerk posts throughout the country.

How to download the call letter

Visit the official site of IBPS.

Click on link scrolling on the top of home page that reads ‘Click Here to download Pre Exam Training Call Letter for CRP-Clerk VIII.

Fill your registration number and passwords and click Login

Your admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 12:18 IST