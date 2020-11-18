e-paper
Home / Education / IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 expected today at ibps.in, here’s how to download

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020 expected today at ibps.in, here’s how to download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the admit card for clerk preliminary exam 2020 (CRP CLERKS-X) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the admit card for clerk preliminary exam 2020 (CRP CLERKS-X) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020 is scheduled for December 5, 12 and 13. The results for the IBPS clerk prelims 2020 is expected to be declared on December 31. The online main exam is scheduled for January 24, 2021, while the admit card for this exam is expected to be out on January 12, 2021.

The IBPS Clerk exam is held to recruit clerks in participating organizations.

Steps to download the IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website of ibps at ibps.in.

2. Click on the link, ‘download IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020 call letter

3. You will be redirected to a Login page

4.Enter your credentials and login

5.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card/call letter and take a print out of the same

IBPS had in September invited online applications for fill filling more than 2500 vacancies of clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment.

