IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket 2019 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download admit card

education

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 14:12 IST

IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2019 (CRP CLERKS-IX) call letters were released on Tuesday. The IBPS clerk online prelims examination 2019 will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21. The exam is being held to recruit clerks in participating organizations. The admit card will be available for download until December 8.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS clerk preliminary exam call letter 2019

How to download the IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2019:

1.Visit the official website of ibps at ibps.in. 2. Click on the link, ‘download IBPS clerk preliminary exam call letter,’ 3. Login page will appear on the screen 4.Enter your credentials and login 5.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 6. Download the admit card and take its print out of the same.

IBPS has also released information hand out for the clerk prelims exam which can be downloaded by clicking here.

The online main examination for IBPS Clerk IX will be conducted in the January 19, 2020.

IBPS has proposed to hire tentatively 12075 clerks in various banks through this recruitment process. IBPS had released pre-exam training admit card earlier this month.