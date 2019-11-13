IBPS Clerk admit card for pre-exam training 2019 released, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:35 IST

IBPS on Wednesday released the pre-exam training call letters for exam to recruit clerks (CRP CLERKS-IX) in participating organizations. The pre-exam training for clerks will be conducted from November 25 to November 30, 2019.

The Nodal Banks/Participating Organisations conduct pre-examination training for limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities at some centers. All expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. has to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS clerk pre-exam training call letter 2019

How to download the IBPS Clerk pre-exam training admit card 2019: 1.Visit the official website of ibps at ibps.in. 2.Click on the link, ‘download pre-examination training call letter,’ on the homepage 3.Login page will appear on the screen 4.Enter your credentials and login 5.Your admit card will be displayed on the screen 6.Download the admit card and take its print out of the same.

The online prelims examination for IBPS Clerk IX will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. The online main examination for IBPS Clerk IX will be conducted in the January 19, 2020. The call letter for preliminary examination is also scheduled to be released in November.

IBPS plans to hire tentatively 12075 personnel for the posts of clerk in various banks through this recruitment process.