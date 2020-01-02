e-paper
IBPS Clerk prelims result 2019 declared at ibps.in, here's how to check

IBPS Clerk prelims result 2019 declared at ibps.in, here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the clerk prelim exam result today. Candidates can check their results at ibps.in.

Jan 02, 2020 10:13 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS clerk online prelims examination 2019 was conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21.

IBPS Clerk main exam will be held on January 19, 2020. Those who have cleared the IBPS clerk prelims can appear for the main exam. The IBPS Clerk main exam admit card will also be released soon. .

Steps to check IBPS Clerk prelims result 2019:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on link for Clerk preliminary exam result 2019 on top of the page

3) You will be directed to login page

4) Enter registration number and password

5) Enter Captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed

7) Take print-out and save it

IBPS has proposed to hire tentatively 12075 clerks in various banks through this recruitment process.

