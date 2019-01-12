IBPS clerk prelims scorecard 2018 released, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the scorecard for the IBPS Clerk preliminary examination 2018 (CRP Clerk VIII) on its official website ibps.in.

Candidates can check their scorecard online only till January 20, 2019.

The IBPS clerk preliminary examination was held on December 8, 9, 15 and 16.

The IBPS Clerk main examination will be held on January 20, 2019. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates will be made in April 2019. All these dates are tentative. The admit card for IBPS main exam will also be released soon after the PT result is declared.

The main examination will have four sections carrying a total of 200 marks for 190 questions, and candidates will get two hours and 40 minutes to solve them.

Those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main. Those who pass the main exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on link for Clerk preliminary exam scorecard 2018 on top of the page

3) You will be directed to login page

4) Enter registration number and password

5) Enter Captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed

7) Take print-out and save it

Here’s the direct link to IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 09:53 IST