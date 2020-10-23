e-paper
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application window reopens for 2557 vacancies, here's direct link to apply

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application window reopens for 2557 vacancies, here’s direct link to apply

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: The online application window to apply for 2557 clerk vacancies has reopened on Friday. Candidates can apply online at ibps.in. Check full details here.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:44 IST
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday reopened the online application window for CRP- X Clerk recruitment exam. The online application process will continue till November 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in

The IBPS Clerk application window has been reopened for the candidates who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by November 6 and those who could not apply from September 2 to 23.

IBPS, through this recruitment drive, aims to recruit 2557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Direct link to apply online.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be held on December 4,12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021 and the provisional allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021.

Age Limit: Minimum: 20 years ; Maximum: 28 years

Educational Qualifications: Applicant should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

