IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application window opens for 6035 vacancies

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, July 1 began the online application process for the common recruitment process for recruitment of clerks in participating banks. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ibps.in.

Online registration including edit/modification of application by candidates will end on July 21, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6035 clerk vacancies.

11 participating banks will undergo recruitment including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The online preliminary examination for the Common Recruitment process for selection of personnel for clerical cadre posts in the participating banks is tentatively scheduled in September. The main exam for IBPS clerk posts is scheduled to be conducted in October 2022.

The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

The candidate should be in the age group 20 to 28 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is given to reserved categories.

As per educational qualifications, a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government is required.

Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Application fee is Rs. 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs. 850 /- for all others. Fee can paid in online mode only.

How to apply, check here

Visit the website ibps.in

Click on “Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)”

Click on “Click here for new registration”

Register and Login

Fill in the application form

Upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future reference

Direct link to the portal, click here