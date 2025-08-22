Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Last date extended till August 28, apply for 10000+ vacancies at ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 09:04 am IST

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply for 10000+ posts is August 28, 2025. 

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the last date to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for Customer Service Associate posts can apply till August 28, 2025. The direct link to apply is available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Last date extended till August 28, apply for 10000+ vacancies at ibps.in
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Last date extended till August 28, apply for 10000+ vacancies at ibps.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation.

The pre-exam training will be conducted in September and preliminary exam will be held on October 2025.

To apply for the post, candiadtes should have a degress in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must poss ess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit to apply for the post should be between 20 years to 28 years as on August 1, 2025. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1997 and not later than 01.08.2005 (both dates inclusive).

Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 850/- for all others and 175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Official Notice Here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
News / Education News / IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Last date extended till August 28, apply for 10000+ vacancies at ibps.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On