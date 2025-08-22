Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the last date to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for Customer Service Associate posts can apply till August 28, 2025. The direct link to apply is available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Last date extended till August 28, apply for 10000+ vacancies at ibps.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate posts in the organisation.

The pre-exam training will be conducted in September and preliminary exam will be held on October 2025.

To apply for the post, candiadtes should have a degress in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must poss ess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit to apply for the post should be between 20 years to 28 years as on August 1, 2025. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1997 and not later than 01.08.2005 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹850/- for all others and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.