Home / Education / IBPS Office Assistant, Officer Scale results under CRP VIII declared at ibps.in

IBPS Office Assistant, Officer Scale results under CRP VIII declared at ibps.in

Candidates can check their results before February 1, 2020. IBPS has uploaded the provisional allotment reserve list of CRPVIII on the official website.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB Result out
IBPS RRB Result out(HT file)
         

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the results of office assistants (multipurpose), officer scale I, II and III exams conducted under CRP VIII. Candidates can check their results online at ibps.in.

Earlier, IBPS has already declared the result for CRP VII office assistant and officer scale I, II and III yesterday, on December 31.

Meanwhile, IBPS RRB Clerk exam result is also expected to be declared soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the update.

How to check IBPS Result 2019:

1. Go to official website of IBPS.

2. Click on the link to view your result for CRP RRBs-VIII office assistants and Officer scale (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List).

3. Choose the link as desired (For Officer scale or for Office assistant ).

4. You will be directed to the login page.

5. Enter your registration no. and password.

6. Enter the captcha code.

7. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

8. Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

Click here to check IBPS Office Assistant Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale I Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale II Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale III Provisional Allotment List

Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
No West Bengal tableau in Republic Day parade this year
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Maruti Suzuki, M&M beat year-end blues, post rise in domestic sales figures
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
