IBPS Office Assistant, Officer Scale results under CRP VIII declared at ibps.in

education

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:18 IST

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the results of office assistants (multipurpose), officer scale I, II and III exams conducted under CRP VIII. Candidates can check their results online at ibps.in.

Candidates can check their results before February 1, 2020. IBPS has uploaded the provisional allotment reserve list of CRPVIII on the official website.

Earlier, IBPS has already declared the result for CRP VII office assistant and officer scale I, II and III yesterday, on December 31.

Meanwhile, IBPS RRB Clerk exam result is also expected to be declared soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the update.

How to check IBPS Result 2019:

1. Go to official website of IBPS.

2. Click on the link to view your result for CRP RRBs-VIII office assistants and Officer scale (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List).

3. Choose the link as desired (For Officer scale or for Office assistant ).

4. You will be directed to the login page.

5. Enter your registration no. and password.

6. Enter the captcha code.

7. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

8. Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

Click here to check IBPS Office Assistant Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale I Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale II Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale III Provisional Allotment List