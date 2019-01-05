IBPS Online Main Exam 2018: Call letter released, exam on January 20

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for CRP CLERKS - VIII - Main examination on its official website ibps.in on Saturday morning.

Candidates can download the call letter for IBPS main examination 2019 from January 5 to 20. The IBPS main examination for CRP Clerk VIII will be held on January 20, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary test can download the call letter through the official website, ibps.in. IBPS had declared the prelims result for CRP Clerk VIII on Friday evening.

How to download IBPS Mains admit card

1: Visit the official website

2: Click on ‘download call letter of online main exam’ link on the homepage

3:Enter registration number and roll number

4: Admit card will appear on the screen

5: Download the admit card

6. Take a print out for further reference.

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS online main exam admit card

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 07:44 IST