IBPS PO exam 2019 preparation tactics

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducts the IBPS PO exam for the post of probationary officers. Every year more than 8 lakh candidates apply for this exam. The IBPS PO exam is considered as a prestigious exam for candidates who are aiming to join the banking sector.

The exam will be conducted in 3 phases: Prelims, Main and the interview. The candidates are selected after the final interview process and get an opportunity to work in Public Sector Bank as a Probationary Officer. This year there are 4336 vacancies spread across the country. The Prelims exam is scheduled on 12,13,19 and 20 October 2019 while the Main exam is going to be held on 30th November 2019. The interviews will be conducted in the month of January/February.

Currently candidates have sufficient time to prepare for this exam. To start your preparation, aspirants must know the exact pattern of both the phases and the important topics/syllabus of all the subjects. Below is the exam pattern for Prelims and Main:

Quant Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and English Language will be asked in both Prelims and Main exam whereas General Awareness will be asked only in the Main phase. The Prelims exam is of qualifying in nature. The final section is based on Main exam marks and interview which is in the ratio of 80:20. Thus, candidates need to start preparing for both the phases simultaneously as candidates don’t get more than 6 weeks between the Prelims and Main exam preparation. Below are important subject-wise tips:

Quantitative Aptitude

1. Clear your basic concepts of the important topics

2. Practice quizzes on a daily basis

3. Majority of questions are asked from Data Interpretation, hence give special focus to this topic during preparation.

4. Revise short tricks on a regular basis and attempt sectional tests to increase your performance

5. Learn all the calculation short cuts like squares, cubes, percentage values, etc.

Reasoning Ability

1. You need to practice a lot to master this subject

2. Practice puzzles and seating arrangement as much as you can since a major portion of the exam covers these topics.

3. Attempt quizzes and sections test daily to increase speed and accuracy

4. Know the rank of alphabets and increase your command on another important topics like Coding-Decoding, Inequality, syllogism, and other new pattern questions

English Language

1. This is the subject which can boost your overall score

2. Read and study editorials daily. It will help you in better understanding of the subject

3. Learn grammar rules and revise them by attempting quizzes

4. Don’t forget to prepare for Descriptive test as this topic will help you score 20+ out of 25

5. Keep an eye of new pattern questions asked in all the recent banking examinations

General Awareness

1.General Awareness can’t be completed in one week or one month. You have to prepare it on a regular basis by reading current affairs. Also, revise GK & current affairs on a weekly and monthly basis

2.Attempt daily quizzes to check your knowledge

3.GA is also a scoring section in the exam

Along with practicing individual subjects and topics, mock test should be given equal importance. Mock tests give you a real time environment similar to actual exam. This will give you an idea of the overall pressure and will help you identify you weak areas across all subjects. To crack the IBSP PO exam in the first attempt, aspirants need to plan their preparation well.

Lastly, candidates should remember that there is a negative marking of 1/4th in both Prelims and Main examination. Also, there is a sectional and overall cut-off for both the IBPS PO Prelims and Main examination. In the end hard work will pay therefore you need to keep practising and revising all topics, along with attempting mock tests so that you come out successful after the exam.

(Author Vijay Jha is academic head, banking exams at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal)

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 18:07 IST