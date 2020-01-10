e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
IBPS PO Main 2019 scores released at ibps.in

IBPS PO Main 2019 scores released at ibps.in

IBPS PO main exam result was declared on January 3, 2020. Now, the scores secured by candidates have been released. Candidates can view their scores only till February 6, 2020.

Jan 10, 2020 11:29 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS)
institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of PO main exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS PO main exam 2019 can check their scores at ibps.in.

IBPS PO main exam result was declared on January 3, 2020. Now, the scores secured by candidates have been released. Candidates can view their scores only till February 6, 2020.

IBPS had conducted the PO main exam on November 30, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the PO main exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. Candidates will be issued the e-call letter for the interview soon.

A total of 4,336 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

How to check IBPS PO Main scores:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads click here to view scores of PO main exam

A login page will open

Key in your login credentials

Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

