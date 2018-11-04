IBPS PO main admit card 2018 released at ibps.in, here’s link to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for main exam to recruit of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The admit card will be closed for download from November 18.

The second stage of recruitment or the online main examination will be held on November 18. The results of the main examination will be declared in December 2018. The online main exam will be held on November 18 and its result will be declared in December. The interview will be held in January/February 2019, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2019.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO main call letter 2018.

IBPS PO main call letter 2018: Steps to download

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the links to download PO main call letter for PO/MT-VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

IBPS recently released the result of preliminary exam to recruit of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII).

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 16:04 IST