Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

IBPS PO Main admit card 2019 released at ibps.in, exam on November 30

IBPS PO Main admit card released. IBPS had earlier declared the results of PO prelims on November 1, 2019 and then released the scores of candidates on November 8. A total of 4,336 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Nov 12, 2019 08:58 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS PO Main admit card 2019 released
IBPS PO Main admit card 2019 released
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for PO main examination. Candidates can download the IBPS PO main admit card online from the official website at ibps.in

IBPS had earlier declared the results of PO prelims on November 1, 2019 and then released the scores of candidates on November 8. A total of 4,336 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The Prelims exam was held in two batches on October 12, 13 and 19, 2019.Candidates who have cleared the prelims will have to appear for the main exam that will be conducted on November 30.

Those who clear the main exam will then have to appear for the interview.

The link to download the IBPS PO Main admit card will be active till November 30.

How to download IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads ‘Click here to download online main exam call letter for CRP PO/MT IX.

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS PO Main exam admit card

