IBPS PO main result 2018 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

IBPS PO mains result 2018: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination on Monday, December 17. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO main examination can check their result from the official website at ibps.in. The result will be available for viewing until December 24.

The link to check IBPS main PO result will be available on its website till December 24.The IBPS PO main exam was conducted on November 18, 2018. The IBPS had invited applications to recruit around 3,500 PO in various banks.

IBPS PO main result 2018: Steps to check

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to check main result for PO/MT-VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 19:58 IST