Home / Education / IBPS PO main marks 2020 released at ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS PO main marks 2020 released at ibps.in, direct link here

The candidates, who have been shortlisted in the examination, will further participate in next round of interview.

education Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:04 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS PO main score card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the score card of the Probationary officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) mains examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before March 31, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS score card.

How to check the score card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, “View score card for PO/MT main examination”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

