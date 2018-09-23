IBPS PO pre-exam training call letter 2018 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download admit card

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the pre-exam training call letters for exam to recruit of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-VIII) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The pre-exam training for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees will be held from October 1 to October 7, 2018.

The Nodal Banks/Participating Organisations arrange the pre-examination training for limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities at some centers. All expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. has to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-exam training.

IBPS PO pre-exam training call letter 2018: Steps to download

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download Pre-exam training call letter for PO/MT-VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The call letters for PO/MT-VIII pre-exam training will be available till October 7.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 20:23 IST