IBPS recruitment: Application process going on for 1599 specialist officer vacancies, here’s how to apply

Application for The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the recruitment of approximately 1,599 Specialist Officers’ in various public sector banks and other participating organisations has begun. Out of the 1,599 posts, 219 posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), 853 are for Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), 69 are for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), 75 are for Law Officer (Scale-I), 81 are for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and 302 posts are for Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of IBPS.

Click here to apply.

The first stage or the online preliminary exam will be held on December 29 and 30, 2018.

Interested candidates would need to go through a selection process which includes a preliminary and main examination followed by an interview.

The online registration process began on November 6 and will close on November 26, 2018. Candidate should read the notification carefully before applying and check eligibility conditions for different posts in detail.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:28 IST