Friday, Oct 25, 2019

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, Scale III Result 2019 today at ibps.in

IBPS Officer Scale II and Scale III Result 2019, ibps.in: The IBPS Officer Scale II and Scale II single exam result will released by Friday evening by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

education Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:48 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IBPS Officer Scale II and Scale II single exam result will released by Friday evening by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.
The IBPS Officer Scale II and Scale II single exam result will released by Friday evening by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. (ibps.in)
         

The IBPS Officer Scale II and Scale III single exam result will released by Friday evening by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III examinations were conducted on September 22. The admit card for interview of candidates who pass the IBPS officer Scale 2 and Officer Scale 3 examinations will also be released on the official website of IBPS by the end of this month.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III result:

Go to the official website of IBPS

Click on the link for Officer Scale I or Officer Scale II result (as desired)

Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB on the login page that open

Click on login and your result will be displayed on the screen

Download it on your computer and take a printout for future reference

Note: The results of the IBPS PO or officer scale 1 main examination will also be declared by Friday evening.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:39 IST

