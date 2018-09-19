IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims scores 2018 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of candidates of online preliminary examination for recruitment of scale I officers in regional rural banks (RRBs) on its official website. The examination was held on August 11, 12. The result of the exam were released earlier this month.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims 2018 scores

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam and shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview.

The main examination for officers Scale I will be held on September 30, 2018. The declaration of results will be done in October and the interview will be conducted in November.

The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I will be made in January 2019. All these dates are tentative.

Steps to check IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims 2018 scores:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view ‘online preliminary exam score for CWE RRB officer scale I’

3) You will be directed to a new page to log in

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Login to see scores

Note: For the latest news and updates on the examination, candidates should visit the official website of IBPS regularly.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 19:38 IST