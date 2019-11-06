IBPS RRB Officers Sclale I, II and III interview admit card 2019 released for at ibps.in

education

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:40 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the call letter for the interview of candidates who have cleared the IBPS Officer scale 1 main examination and single online examination for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III in the regional rural banks.

Candidates appearing in the interview can download their call letter online at, ibps.in on or before November 29 (for scale-1 officers) and November 30, 2019 (for both scale-2 and 3 officers).

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 main exam and Officer Scale II and Scale III single online examination were conducted on September 22, 2019. The results were released on October 25, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the call letter for the interview of Officers scale-1, scale-2, and scale-3.

How to download the call letter:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ Click here to download call letter for CRP RRBs scale-I, Scale-II and Scale-III officers’

3.On the webpage, click on the links available to download the admit card for Scale 1, 2 and 3 officers separately

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the call letter and take its print out for future reference.