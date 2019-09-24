IBPS RRB Prelims result 2019 declared at ibps.in

education

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the result for RRB prelims exam for officers scale- 1 on September 23, 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results from the official website at ibps.in.

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims examination was conducted on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019. The Office Assistant prelims exam was held on August 17, 18 and 25. Candidates who clear the IBPS RRB Prelims exam will have to appear for main examination.

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2019.

How to check IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2019:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Online Preliminary examination for CRP RRB VIII- Officer scale 1,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link for the scorecard appearing on the webpage

5.You will be redirected to a new page to log in

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Your result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for any future reference.

