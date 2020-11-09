IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020: Application window closes today, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:37 IST

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020: The application window for the recruitment of IBPS officers scale I and office assistant (multi- purpose) under CRP IX will close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had reopened the application process on October 26, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ibps.in.

The exam for officers scale I will be held on December 31, 2020 and the office assistant multi - purpose exam will be held on January 2 and 4, 2021. IBPS RRB admit cards will be released 10 days before the exam.

“All those who had applied successfully during the registration window for CRP- RRB IX from 01.07.2020 to 21.07.2020 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination during September 2020 for a particular post should NOT apply for that post,” the official notice reads.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 175. For all other candidates, the online registration fee is Rs 850.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.