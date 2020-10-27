IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020: Application window reopens for Office Assistant, Officers Scale- I posts

education

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:27 IST

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday reopened the application window for the recruitment of officers scale I and office assistant (multi- purpose) under CRP IX.Releasing a supplementary advertisement for the recruitment, IBPS invited online applications from the candidates who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by 09.11.2020 and who could not register successfully from 01.07.2020 to 21.07.2020.

The online application window will remain open till November 9. The exam for officers scale I will be held on December 31, 2020 and the office assistant multi - purpose exam will be held on January 2 and 4, 2021. IBPS RRB admit cards will be released 10 days before the exam.

“All those who had applied successfully during the registration window for CRP- RRB IX from 01.07.2020 to 21.07.2020 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination during September 2020 for a particular post should NOT apply for that post,” the official notice reads.

