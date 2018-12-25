IBPS RRB recruitment: Scorecard for written exam released

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the candidates who have qualified the main exam for the RRB officer recruitment. The scorecard can be checked at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The shortlisted candidates will appear for the interview for which the schedule will be issued very soon.

The result link will not be available after December 31, 2018.

The call letters for interview will be released by IBPS which will have the information about the venue, date and time of interview. The interview round carries 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marks is 40% and 35% for candidates belonging to SC / ST/ OBC/ PwD categories.The interview round will be co-ordinated by the nodal regional rural bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

Click here to view the official notification of IBPS RRB

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS RRB scorecard

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 11:32 IST