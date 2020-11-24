e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IBPS RRB results 2020 for scale II and III posts declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link

IBPS RRB results 2020 for scale II and III posts declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link

IBPS RRB results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers can check their results online at ibps.in.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB results 2020.
IBPS RRB results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

IBPS RRB results 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday declared the results of IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers on its official portal.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers can check their results online at ibps.in.

The institute conducted the RRB Single examination for Officers Scale II and III posts on October 18, 2020.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale II results 2020

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale III results 2020

How to check IBPS RRB results 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check IBPS RRB results 2020 for scale II and III

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check results for Scale II or Scale III

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
India’s November 24 ban on Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s November 24 ban on Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
China likely inducting more fighter jets amid India standoff
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In