IBPS RRB VIII 2019: Notification on revised schedule for online main exam releases tomorrow

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release a notification regarding the revised schedule for online Main Examinations CRP RRB VIII tomorrow, September 16. Candidates appearing in the examination can check the revised schedule for the online main examinations tomorrow from the official website, ibps.in.

The Online Main Examination for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will be conducted in English and regional languages as applicable to the state for which the candidate registered in the application form.

Exam Pattern:

For Officer Assistants (Multipurpose) the online main exam will comprise of following sections:

1. Reasoning (50 marks)

2. Computer Knowledge (20 marks)

3. General Awareness (40 marks)

4. English language* (40 marks)

5. Hindi language* (40 marks)

6. Numerical Ability (50 marks)

For Officer Scale I the online main exam will comprise of following sections:

1. Reasoning (50 marks)

2. Computer Knowledge (20 marks)

3. General Awareness (40 marks)

4. English language* (40 marks)

5. Hindi language* (40 marks)

6. Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)

Candidates can opt to either give English or Hindi language test.

List of Documents to be produced at the time of the interview/ joining:

• Printout of the valid Interview Call Letter

• Print out for online application form registered for CRP RRBs-VIII

• Proof of date of birth

• Photo Identity Proof (Adhaar card, pan card, etc)

• Mark sheet and certificates of graduation or equivalent qualification.

• Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format as stipulated by Government of India in case of the reserved category candidates.

• Income and Asset Certificate issued by any one of the authorities as notified by the Government of India in case of EWS category candidates.

• Experience certificates.

• Candidates serving in Government / quasi govt offices/ Public Sector Undertakings are required to produce a “No Objection Certificate” from their employer at the time of joining.

• Persons eligible for age relaxation must produce a certificate declaring him or her to be under the Age-Relaxation categories.

• Any other relevant document

