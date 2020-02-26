IBPS RRB VIII Office Assistant, Officers Scale 2019: List of provisionally selected candidates out

education

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:42 IST

IBPS RRB CRP VIII results for Officer Assistant, Officers Scale I, II and III have been declared. IBPS has released the list of candidates provisionally alloted under CRP VIII for office assistant and officers scale I, II, III on its official website at ibps.in

IBPS had announced the RRB CRP VIII Result 2019 on January 1, 2020. Now, the list of provisionally selected candidates can be checked online.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS RRB VIII 2019 List of Candidates

Candidates will have to select their State from the drop down list after which the list of candidates will open.

“Candidates must produce the above mentioned documents at the time of verification of documents on the day of / before the day of joining the allotted RRB, if provisionally allotted,” official notification reads.

How to check the result of IBPS CRP RRB VIII office assistant and Oficer scale 1 (Provisional Allotment under Reserve List)

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view your result for CRP RRBs-VIII office assistants and Officer scale 1 (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List)

3) Choose the link as desired (For Officer scale 1 or for Office assistant

4) You will be directed to the login page

5) Enter your registration no and password

6) Enter the captcha code

7) Your result will be displayed on the screen

8) Take a print-out and save it on your computer