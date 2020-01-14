e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / IBPS SO mains admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download

IBPS SO mains admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download

IBPS has scheduled to conduct the Specialist officer’s recruitment (main) examination on January 25, 2020, at various centres.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:07 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS SO mains admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
IBPS SO mains admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The Institute of Banking Personnel selection has released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s main examination on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before January 25, 2020.

IBPS has scheduled to conduct the Specialist officer’s recruitment (main) examination on January 25, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-IX’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
24 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
24 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
AAP releases candidates’ list for Delhi polls. A look at the names
AAP releases candidates’ list for Delhi polls. A look at the names
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
‘Never claimed to be a celebrity,’ Ashwin shuts down Twitter troll
‘Never claimed to be a celebrity,’ Ashwin shuts down Twitter troll
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News