IBPS SO mains admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:07 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel selection has released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s main examination on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before January 25, 2020.

IBPS has scheduled to conduct the Specialist officer’s recruitment (main) examination on January 25, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-IX’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.