IBPS SO prelims admit card 2018 released, download at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters or admit cards for the exam (CRP SPL-VII) to recruit approximately 1,600 Specialist Officers (SO) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The online preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 29 and 30, 2018.

IBPS SO Prelims 2018-19: Steps to download the admit card

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter (admit card) for CRP SPL-VIII preliminary exam

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The admit card will be available for download until Dec 30, 2018.

IBPS has also issued an information hand out for the online examination .

IBPS SO recruitment: Important dates (tentative):

Online examination – Preliminary | 29.12.2018 and 30.12.2018

Result of online exam – preliminary | January 2019

Download of call letter for online exam – Main | January 2019

Online examination – Main | 27.01.2019

Declaration of result of online Main examination | February 2019

Download of call letters for interview | February 2019

Conduct of interview | February 2019

Provisional allotment | April 2019

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 16:34 IST