e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

ICAI CA admit cards released for foundation, intermediate and final November 2019 exams, here’s how to download

ICAI CA Admit Card 2019: ICAI has released the admit Card or hall tickets for Chartered Accountancy foundation, intermediate and final levels exams 2019.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:27 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI has released the admit Card or hall tickets for Chartered Accountancy foundation, intermediate and final levels exams 2019.
ICAI has released the admit Card or hall tickets for Chartered Accountancy foundation, intermediate and final levels exams 2019. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

ICAI has released the admit Card or hall tickets for Chartered Accountancy foundation, intermediate and final levels exams 2019. The admit cards have been released on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at https://icaiexam.icai.org

How to download ICAI CA November exam admit cards 2019:

1) Go to the ICAI website at icaiexam.icai.org

2) Login using your Login ID (i.e. Registration Number) and password

3) Click on the link in front for admit card

4) Admit card will be displayed

5) Take a printout and download it on your computer

The admit card will not be sent to candidates by post or any other means in physical form. The Chartered Accountants foundation course examination under new scheme will be held on November 9, 13, 15 and 17, 2019. The intermediate (IPC) course examination under old scheme will be held for Group-I on November 2, 4, 6 and 8. The intermediate (IPC) course examination under old scheme will be held for Group-II on November 11, 14 and 16.

The intermediate course examination under new scheme will be held for Group-I on November 2, 4, 6 and 8. The intermediate course examination under new scheme will be held for Group-II on November 11, 14, 16 and 18, 2019.

The final course exam under old scheme will be held for Group I on November 1, 3,5 and 7 and under Group II on November 9, 13, 15, 17. The final course exam under new scheme will be held for Group I on November 1,3,5,7 and under Group II on November 9, 13, 15, 17.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:26 IST

tags
top news
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
‘Kashmiri lives more important than phones’: J&K guv on communication blackout
‘Kashmiri lives more important than phones’: J&K guv on communication blackout
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, Economist Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, Economist Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News