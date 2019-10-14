ICAI CA admit cards released for foundation, intermediate and final November 2019 exams, here’s how to download

education

Oct 14, 2019

ICAI has released the admit Card or hall tickets for Chartered Accountancy foundation, intermediate and final levels exams 2019. The admit cards have been released on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at https://icaiexam.icai.org

How to download ICAI CA November exam admit cards 2019:

1) Go to the ICAI website at icaiexam.icai.org

2) Login using your Login ID (i.e. Registration Number) and password

3) Click on the link in front for admit card

4) Admit card will be displayed

5) Take a printout and download it on your computer

The admit card will not be sent to candidates by post or any other means in physical form. The Chartered Accountants foundation course examination under new scheme will be held on November 9, 13, 15 and 17, 2019. The intermediate (IPC) course examination under old scheme will be held for Group-I on November 2, 4, 6 and 8. The intermediate (IPC) course examination under old scheme will be held for Group-II on November 11, 14 and 16.

The intermediate course examination under new scheme will be held for Group-I on November 2, 4, 6 and 8. The intermediate course examination under new scheme will be held for Group-II on November 11, 14, 16 and 18, 2019.

The final course exam under old scheme will be held for Group I on November 1, 3,5 and 7 and under Group II on November 9, 13, 15, 17. The final course exam under new scheme will be held for Group I on November 1,3,5,7 and under Group II on November 9, 13, 15, 17.

Oct 14, 2019