ICAI CA Exam 2019: Revised schedule for postponed exams released at icai.org

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:03 IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday released fresh dates for the postponed CA examinations which were to be conducted on November 9 and November 11. According to a notification released by the institutes, the new dates of the examination are November 19 and November 20. The CA examination which were earlier scheduled to be conducted on November 9 (Saturday) will now be held on November 19 (Tuesday) and the exams which were earlier scheduled for November 11 (Monday) will now be held on November 20 (Wednesday).

The official announcement of Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) said, “In partial modification of the Institute’s Notification No. 13-CA(Exam)/N/2019 dated 16th August, 2019, it is notified that the Foundation, Paper 1, Final Examination {Old as well as New Scheme}, Paper 5, IRM, Paper 1, INTT – AT, Paper 1, Intermediate / Intermediate (IPC), Paper - 5 which were postponed from the extant notified dates of 9th November 2019 and 11th November 2019, the said examinations in the said paper(s) shall now be held on 19th November 2019 (for earlier scheduled papers on 9th November 2019) and 20th November 2019 (for earlier scheduled papers on 11th November 2019) and as detailed below. “

Here is the new schedule for the examination:

The notification issued by the ICAI also said, “It is also clarified that the schedule of other examinations notified vide Notification No. 13-CA(Exam)/N/2019 dated 16th August, 2019 in respect of all other papers shall remain the same as per ICAI’s notification of 16th August, 2019 and as already notified in ICAI’s announcement of 10-11-2019 as available at www.icai.org. The examinations shall be carried out at the same examination centres and at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). The admit card already issued shall be valid for appearance in the examinations on new dates.”

Note: Candidates should visit the ICAI website regularly for latest news and updates.