ICAI CA exam 2020 postponed, check revised schedule here

education

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:55 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has further postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination that was scheduled to be held from November 1 to 18. The ICAI CA will now be conducted from November 21 to December 14. All the ICAI CA Examinations will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

Earlier, ICAI had announced that the CA November 2020 examination that was scheduled to be held on November 2, 3, 6 and 7 will be conducted in Bihar on November 19, 21, 23, and 25, 2020, in wake of the legislative assembly elections.

Check revised schedule here--

CA Foundation Exam Date------- December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group I) Under Old Scheme------November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group II) Under Old Scheme ----- December 1, 3, and 5, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group I) Under New Scheme ----November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group II) Under New Scheme ----December 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2020

CA Final Exam Date Under Old Scheme ---------Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

CA Final Course Exam Date Under New Scheme--

Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020