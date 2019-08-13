ICAI CA Foundation, Final results 2019 likely to be declared this evening

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:41 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) foundation exam and final examination (old and new course) in the evening on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 or on Wednesday, August 14. The ICAI gave this information through a short notification issued on Monday.

The notification reads, ‘Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in (May-June) 2019 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 (evening) / Wednesday, the 14th August 2019.-(12-08-2019)’.

The result as well as the merit list (candidates securing upto the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis) will be available for the final and foundation exams on the ICAI’s websites: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org

Candidates need to key in their registration number or PIN number along with roll number to access the result.

Students can also register themselves for getting their results on their e-mail addresses. Candidates should register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. All those registering their requests will be provided their results immediately after the declaration.

Candidates can also know their results with marks on SMS. The service will be available through India Times.

For getting results through SMS, candidates should type:

1) For CA Final Examination result (Old course): CAFNLOLD (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000148

2) For CA Final Examination result (New course): CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000148

3) For Foundation Examination result: CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000161

and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

The ICAI CA foundation examination was held in May/June 2019.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 11:38 IST