ICAI CA May Exam 2020 registration begins tomorrow

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:09 IST

The online registration process for ICAI CA May exam 2020 will begin tomorrow, February 5, 2020. The ICAI CA May exam will be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. Candidates can apply online at icai.org.

The online registration process for the CA foundation intermediate and final exams will conclude on February 26.The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to register for the exam before the deadline. Those who successfully register themselves for the course will be alloted the admit cards for the exam. Candidates will have to take a print out of the e- admit card. The admit card should be brought along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card.

Check full schedule here:

Foundation course examination – under new scheme --

11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Intermediate (ipc) course examination – under old scheme ---

Group-I 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group-II: 12th, 14th & 16th may 2020

Intermediate course examination – under new scheme

Group-I: 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group- II: 12th, 14th, 16th & 18th may 2020

Final course examination - under old scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Final course examination - under new scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

International trade laws and world trade organisation (ITL & WTO), part I examination--

Group A 3 rd & 5th may 2020

Group B 8th & 10th may 2020

International taxation – assessment test (intt – at) ----11th & 13th may 2020