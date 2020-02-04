e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ICAI CA May Exam 2020 registration begins tomorrow

ICAI CA May Exam 2020 registration begins tomorrow

The online registration process for ICAI CA May exam 2020 will begin tomorrow, February 5, 2020. The ICAI CA May exam will be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. Candidates can apply online at icai.org.

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:09 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA May Exam 2020 registration begins tomorrow
ICAI CA May Exam 2020 registration begins tomorrow(ICAI)
         

The online registration process for ICAI CA May exam 2020 will begin tomorrow, February 5, 2020. The ICAI CA May exam will be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. Candidates can apply online at icai.org.

The online registration process for the CA foundation intermediate and final exams will conclude on February 26.The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to register for the exam before the deadline. Those who successfully register themselves for the course will be alloted the admit cards for the exam. Candidates will have to take a print out of the e- admit card. The admit card should be brought along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card.

Check full schedule here:

Foundation course examination – under new scheme --

11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Intermediate (ipc) course examination – under old scheme ---

Group-I 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group-II: 12th, 14th & 16th may 2020

Intermediate course examination – under new scheme

Group-I: 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group- II: 12th, 14th, 16th & 18th may 2020

Final course examination - under old scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Final course examination - under new scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

International trade laws and world trade organisation (ITL & WTO), part I examination--

Group A 3 rd & 5th may 2020

Group B 8th & 10th may 2020

International taxation – assessment test (intt – at) ----11th & 13th may 2020

tags
top news
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
BJP leaders are Gandhi’s real bhakts, says minister on row over Hegde’s dart
BJP leaders are Gandhi’s real bhakts, says minister on row over Hegde’s dart
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
How did this humble car, which normally costs $5,000, sell for $1 million?
How did this humble car, which normally costs $5,000, sell for $1 million?
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
‘Implement the death verdict’: Rajya Sabha’s clear-cut message on Delhi rape convicts
‘Implement the death verdict’: Rajya Sabha’s clear-cut message on Delhi rape convicts
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News