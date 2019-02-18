ICAI CA prelims exam 2019 registration begins from February 20, check important dates, fees, direct link here

Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Foundation Course {Under New Scheme}, Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme} and Final {Under Old & New Scheme} Examinations in the month of May 2019. The dates were announced on February 14.

For the courses mentioned above, candidates can apply online from February 20 onwards. The last date to apply for the courses is March 12, 2019. Candidates will have to apply at the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

The exams will be conducted over 139 exam centres across the country. Moreover, there are five foreign centres where the exam will be conducted.

ICAI CA Exam 2019: Important Dates

The CA foundation course exams will be conducted on May 10, 12, 14, and 16 .

Intermediate course (IPC) exams under old scheme will be conducted on May 3, 5, 7, 9 for group 1 and for group 2, the exams will be conducted on May 11, 13, 15

IPC exams under new scheme will be conducted on May 3,5, 7 and 9 for group 1 and May 11, 13, 15, 17 for group 2.

Final course under old and new scheme exams will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 for group 1 and for group 2, the exams will be held on May 10, 12, 14, 16.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:18 IST