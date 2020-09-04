e-paper
Home / Education / ICAR- AIEEA 2020 revised schedule released for UG, PG, PhD exams

ICAR- AIEEA 2020 revised schedule released for UG, PG, PhD exams

National Testing Agency has postponed the ICAR AIEEA Undergraduate exam and released a revised schedule for its undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD exams.

education Updated: Sep 04, 2020 22:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

National Testing Agency has postponed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA Undergraduate exam and released a revised schedule for its undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD exams. The UG exam which was scheduled for September 7 and 8 will now be held on September 16, 17 and 22. The PG and Phd exam will be held on September 23.

According to the official notice released by NTA, the ICAR AIEEA-UG has been postponed in view of Delhi University entrance test, IPMAT and NRTI tests falling on the same date i.e., September 7. 

“In view of DUET on the above mentioned dates and Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 and NRTI (National Rail and transportInstitute) Test on 07.09.2020, the ICAR Examinations will be now held as per the following schedule,” the official notice reads.

All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) – UG 2020 ---------16, 17 and 22 September 2020

All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) – PG 2020 ---------- 23 September 2020

All India Competitive Examination (AICE) –JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 ------- 23 September 2020

The admit cards for these exams will be released 10 days before the date of examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online at icar.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.in

