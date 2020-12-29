ICAR NET 2019 admit card released at asrb.org.in

education

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 12:05 IST

Agriculture Scientist Board has released the admit card for the ICAR NET 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at asrb.org.in.

Agriculture Scientist Board will be conducting the ICAR NET 2019 examination from January 8 to 10, 2020, across different centres. Earlier, ICAR NET 2019 exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 12, 2019.

Candidate can check the exam schedule here:

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination center or else they won’t be entertained.

Candidates can click here to download the ICAR NET 2019 admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the NET 2019 tab appearing on the right side of the page

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Admission Certificate for ICAR-NET-2019 Examination’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.