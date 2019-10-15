e-paper
ICAR NET 2019: Application process begins at icar.org.in, here’s how to apply

ICAR NET 2019: The ICAR NET 2019 examination will be tentatively conducted from December 9 to December 15, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:22 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Applicants interested and eligible for ICAR NET 2019 examination can apply online at icar.org.in on or before November 4, 2019. (Screengrab)
Applicants interested and eligible for ICAR NET 2019 examination can apply online at icar.org.in on or before November 4, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board has invited online applications for the National Eligibility Test 2019. Applicants interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at icar.org.in on or before November 4, 2019, until 5 pm.

ICAR has released an official notification regarding the NET 2019 on Monday, October 14, 2019, on its official website. The ICAR NET 2019 examination will be tentatively conducted from December 9 to December 15, 2019.

Educational Qualification:

An aspirant must possess a Master’s degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline and specialization completed on or before the closing date of online application, from a recognized institute or university.

Age limit:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2019. There is no upper age limit for the National Eligibility Test.

Application Fee:

Candidates under the general category will have to pay Rs 1000 as application fee. For applicants from EWS (General)/OBC category the application fee is Rs 500.

Aspirants belonging to reserved category including female candidates are required to pay Rs 250.

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Online Application Form for ICAR-NET – 2019,’ appearing under the News and Highlight section on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link for Application form placed adjacent to ICAR-NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY TEST (NET) – 2019 on the web page

5.A new window will open on the display screen

6.If you are a new user, click on the ‘Registration now,’ link and provide all the requisite information

7.Once your registration id is created go back

8.Key in your credentials and log in

9.Application form will appear on the display screen

10.Fill in all the required information and upload all the supporting documents

11.Make payment

12.Download the form and take its print for future reference.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:22 IST

