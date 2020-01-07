ICAR NET 2019: Exam schedule may change, important notice issued

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:41 IST

ICAR NET 2019 examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 10, 2020. However, the date of the exam to be conducted on January 8 may be changed to January 11 in case of an unforeseen situation.

Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on Monday issued a notification regarding the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam schedule.

“Only in case of any unforeseen situation on 8th January, 2020 the exam scheduled for 8th January, 2020 will be held on 11th January, 2020. Examination Venue, Slot and Timing of the exam will remain unchanged,” the reads the notification.

A nationwide strike has been called by the trade unions and banks on January 8. Ten central trade unions on Monday said around 25 crore people will participate in a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

