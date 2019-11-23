e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

ICAR NET 2019 examination rescheduled to January 2020, check details here

The ICAR NET 2019 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 15, 2019. Now, as per the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted from January 6 to 10, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:59 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAR NET 2019 examination rescheduled. (Screengrab)
ICAR NET 2019 examination rescheduled. (Screengrab)
         

Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board has released an official notification regarding the rescheduling of ICAR NET 2019 examination on Thursday, November 21, 2019. According to the notification, the examination dates of ICAR NET 2019 has been rescheduled to January 2020. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the revised schedule online at, asrb.org.in.

The ICAR NET 2019 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 15, 2019. Now, as per the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted from January 6 to 10, 2020. The notification states that the change in the examination dates is due to some administrative reasons.

Here’s the direct link of the official notification.

The Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board conducts the ICAR NET as an eligibility test for the designation of lecturers, Assistant professors in the state Agricultural universities and other.

The computer-based examination will be conducted as a single paper for 150 marks consisting of 150 objective type questions. The examination is for a duration of two hours.

tags
top news
Have support of all 54 NCP MLAs, 11 independents in Maharashtra, claims BJP
Have support of all 54 NCP MLAs, 11 independents in Maharashtra, claims BJP
Not NCP’s decision: Sharad Pawar as nephew takes oath as Maharashtra dy CM
Not NCP’s decision: Sharad Pawar as nephew takes oath as Maharashtra dy CM
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
‘Thought it was fake news’: Congress’s Singhvi reacts to BJP-NCP tie-up
‘Thought it was fake news’: Congress’s Singhvi reacts to BJP-NCP tie-up
Army officers ‘targeted’ by Pak operatives asked to change WhatsApp settings
Army officers ‘targeted’ by Pak operatives asked to change WhatsApp settings
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Virat Kohli annihilates Ponting’s record en route huge Test milestone
Virat Kohli annihilates Ponting’s record en route huge Test milestone
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News