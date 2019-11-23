ICAR NET 2019 examination rescheduled to January 2020, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:59 IST

Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board has released an official notification regarding the rescheduling of ICAR NET 2019 examination on Thursday, November 21, 2019. According to the notification, the examination dates of ICAR NET 2019 has been rescheduled to January 2020. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the revised schedule online at, asrb.org.in.

The ICAR NET 2019 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 15, 2019. Now, as per the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted from January 6 to 10, 2020. The notification states that the change in the examination dates is due to some administrative reasons.

Here’s the direct link of the official notification.

The Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board conducts the ICAR NET as an eligibility test for the designation of lecturers, Assistant professors in the state Agricultural universities and other.

The computer-based examination will be conducted as a single paper for 150 marks consisting of 150 objective type questions. The examination is for a duration of two hours.