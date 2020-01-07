ICAR NET 2019: January 8 exam rescheduled to January 11, latest update here

education

ICAR NET 2019 examination scheduled for January 8 has been postponed. The exam will now be held on January 11. However, the time slot and venue will remain unchanged.

The exams scheduled for January 9 and 10 will be conducted as per schedule.

The latest notification reads, “Considering the concerns raised by Centre Supervisors, Directors and the Applicants/Students, the Board has reviewed the situation and it has been decided that the ICAR NET 2019 Examination scheduled on 8th January, 2020 will now be held on 11th January, 2020 at the same time and venue.”

Agriculture Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on Monday had issued a notification regarding the National Eligibility Test (NET) exam schedule.

“Only in case of any unforeseen situation on 8th January, 2020 the exam scheduled for 8th January, 2020 will be held on 11th January, 2020. Examination Venue, Slot and Timing of the exam will remain unchanged,” read the notification.

A nationwide strike has been called by the trade unions and banks on January 8. Ten central trade unions on Monday said around 25 crore people will participate in a nationwide strike on January 8 to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

