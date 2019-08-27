ICFF children’s film festival begins in five schools of Jaipur

education

The first Aryan International Children’s Film Festival (ICFF) started across five schools in Jaipur on Monday, said Hanu Roj, the festival director.

The Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) Trust is organising the festival at Jayshree Periwal High School, Maharaja Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Vidyalaya, Dolphins Public School, Cambridge Court High School and Sanskar School where more than 6,000 children will watch films between 9am and 1pm every day until August 28.

“During the festival, the children will not only watch international films but also get an opportunity to interact with makers of those films,” Roj said. “We will screen 47 films from 19 countries in three days,” he added.

The ICFF’s opening ceremony was held at Jayshree Periwal High School in Chitrakoot on Monday. Film makers Chandra Shekhar, Anil Gajraj and Michael Thau (USA) were present at the ceremony, along with school director Jayshree Periwal, Roj said.

On the opening day, I Am Arbor, Godspeed, Moon Melody, Violet is Blue: A Tale of Gibbons and Guardians, Ain’t No Mystery and Udd Chale were screened at Jayshree Periwal High School. Red Hands, Turning and Good Game: The Beginning were shown at Dolphin High School; I Remember, Feline Paradox, 18+Trisha, Keeping Mum, and the Adventures of Jack and Molly were screened at SMS School; and Racetime and Ek Asha were shown at Cambridge Court High School.

Film screenings will be done at school auditoriums, the ICFF founder said.

Director of Udd Chale, Anil Gajraj, said ICFF is a great opening for the bright future of films in India. “Kids appreciated the films as it is about the current education system,” he added after interacting with children.

